Restrictions on motels in New Hampshire, where prison worker tests positive

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered that hotels, inns and short-term rental services such as AirBnb be restricted to “vulnerable populations and essential workers only” during the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes children in emergency placement, victims of domestic violence, and people receiving specialized medical care. The order is in effect through May 4.

Also, New Hampshire’s Department of Corrections says an employee who works at the state prison for men in Concord has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantined at home.

As of Monday, over 700 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, and nine people have died.