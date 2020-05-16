Rutland gym ordered closed, accused of violating executive order

RUTLAND, Vt. – A Rutland gym was ordered to remain closed by the state of Vermont, after the Attorney General filed a lawsuit alleging Club Fitness of Vermont tried to open twice this month, defying the Governor’s orders.

A Superior Court judge granted a temporary restraining order late Friday.

T.J. Donovan sent owner Sean Manovill a cease and desist letter, May 5, that’s after his office tried to convince Manovill to comply with the executive order.

Donovan’s office says the gym was again open, Friday, May 15. An officer reported people were not wearing masks, or social distancing. There were also apparently no safety signs and no hand sanitizing stations.

A hearing is scheduled for May 29. This is the first lawsuit when it comes to enforcing Gov. Phil Scott’s order.