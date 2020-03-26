Vermont K-12 schools are officially closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year

Gov. Phil Scott has issued a new order directing schools to remain dismissed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Districts will close schools for in-person instruction and be required to implement continuity of learning plans for remote learning. Scott had previously ordered PreK-12 schools closed from March 18 to April 6 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision is the state’s latest effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Schools have been directed to develop more comprehensive plans for distance learning by April 13.

Scott said he recognizes that “it will be challenging for some schools to implement remote learning through the end of the year.

“But I’m encouraged by the creativity I’ve seen from administrators, educators and parents already, which is why I know, together, they can rise to the occasion.”

Under the governor’s new order, the Agency of Education will help districts implement continuity of learning plans by the end of the week. The Department for Children and Families will also provide updated reimbursement provisions for providers who are not currently offering services and for providers who are delivering child care through this health crisis.

Scott’s office has scheduled a news briefing for 11 a.m. Friday to discuss the new order.

