Scott activates emergency operations center to coordinate Vermont’s virus response

Gov. Phil Scott has announced that the Vermont State Emergency Operations Center will begin coordinating with state health officials and other agencies to prevent and contain the coronavirus.

A multi-disciplinary team with representatives from various state departments will begin operations Wednesday, working closely with the Department of Health “to ensure preparedness for the potential of widespread transmission of COVID-19.”

The SEOC, which activated in response to actual or potential emergencies, will expand the capacity of state government, Scott said. The center was last activated during the widespread flooding over Halloween.

Vermont cases of COVID-19 1 Vermonters tested negative for COVID-19 34 Vermonters being monitored 223 Vermonters who have completed monitoring 39 Vermont has one presumptive case of COVID-19, but is currently monitoring 223 people with flu-like symptoms or who may have been exposed. The risk of infection is low, Scott said, but more cases are likely.

“While COVID-19 is not widespread in Vermont and the risk to the general population remains low, we can slow its spread by following the Health Department’s guidance,” Scott said in a statement. “This step positions the state to scale its response as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent at the community level.”