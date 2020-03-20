Scott announces new economic relief measures for Vermonters

Gov. Phil Scott announced new economic measures aimed at helping businesses and employees who are hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

Also at Friday’s briefing, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said 28 people have now tested positive for COVID-9 in Vermont. Of the seven new cases reported yesterday, four were at Burlington Health & Rehab, the long-term care facility where a woman who tested positive earlier this week died Thursday.

Human Services Secretary Martk Smith said the state has 500 hospital beds and 153 respirators available to treat patients. Another 87 respirators are on their way, Smith said.