Scott relaxes stay-at-home order; small social gatherings, some outdoor activities allowed

Vermonters may now leave their homes for small social gatherings of 10 or fewer people, as well as for outdoor exercise and recreation that require minimal physical contact, Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday.

Scott’s addendum to his March 6 “Stay Home, Stay Safe” directive permits friends, family and neighbors to connect with others from “trusted households” that are following social distancing and other health and safety recommendations by state and federal health officials.

The governor continued to encourage residents to wear face masks when they gather, and he has asked health officials to develop further guidelines to allow friends and families to get together safely in small groups.

The new rules on outdoor exercise and recreational activities asks that Vermonters “arrive, play and leave.” Groups may not congregate before or after activities, such as tailgate parties.

