Two people in Vermont who tested positive for COVID-19 have died; both were in their 80s

Two people in Vermont who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, Gov. Phil Scott has announced.

In a news conference Thursday evening, Scott said both people were “elderly,” and that the state Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The governor said the fact they both tested positve for the virus is “very concerning” and that prompted he and Health Commissioner Mark Levine to brief reporters immediately.

Levine said both were in their 80s. One patient was a man from Windsor County who had been hospitalized at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction. The second was a female resident of the Burlington Health & Rehab long-term care facility in Burlington.

Full video of Thursday’s press conference

“All of us at the Health Department are feeling these first losses very deeply – and I want to express my deepest condolences to the patients’ loved ones, friends and family,” Levine said. “When COVID-19 first appeared in Vermont, we sincerely hoped the state would be spared such losses. Unfortunately, this new coronavirus can be very serious, especially for vulnerable Vermonters, such as people who live in closed settings like long-term care facilities.”

Scott said a another news conference will be held Friday to provide more information about the cases and the state’s response.