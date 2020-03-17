Smugglers’ Notch Distillery to produce hand sanitizer

JEFFERSONVILLE, VT – Smugglers’ Notch Distillery is using its unique resources to help the community during the pandemic by producing hand sanitizer.

“Were in a unique opportunity and a situation right now to be able to provide this,” said Co-owner Jeremy Elliott.

Owners say they wanted to use their resources after seeing the video and pictures of empty shelves. In just a short amount of time, Smugglers’ Notch Distillery went from crafting sprits to now also producing one of the most wanted items in the country right now.

“It’s very different from what we normally make because we are normally making consumable alcoholic products,” said Elliott.

Elliott saw it as a way to help his employees and the community during a challenging time.

“I have so many employees. I have so many Vermonters working for me,” said Elliott. “How can I keep the lights on and still keep these guys employed and then also help the community.”

Smugglers’ Notch Distillery hopes the product will extend beyond just the general consumer.

“It goes to municipalities. I mean the amount of calls that I’ve received from just police departments, heating and service people, and gas stations, “said Elliott. “It’s insane if you think about it, because they want to keep their employees safe and they have no way to get this.”

Smugglers’ Notch hand sanitizer will be available for sale at tasting rooms in Jeffersonville and Waterbury as soon as large enough amounts are able to be bottled.

For more information on when and how to get SND’s hand sanitizer you can follow there Facebook page.