Dozens of Vermont party guests urged to self-quarantine

New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist says more than 100 people attended a private party with the first person to test positive for the new coronavirus in the state, but only a handful had close enough contact to warrant being quarantined.

Dr. Benjamin Chan says everyone else who attended the event Friday night in White River Junction should monitor themselves for symptoms, but they don’t need to self-quarantine.

The first New Hampshire patient is an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center who recently traveled to Italy. The second also is an employee at the Lebanon hospital who came in close contact with the first.

No cases of the COVID-19 virus have been identified in Vermont, according to the state Department of Health. The department is following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for monitoring the disease. The CDC is recommending that travelers returning from China, Italy, South Korea and Iran should self-quarantine and monitor their health for 14 days after returning to the United States. Travelers returning from Japan should monitor their health for 14 days after returning to the United States.

Vermont officials say they are monitoring 116 people who met the CDC conditions; another 20 people have completed the monitoring protocol; and three people have tested negative.