Sunday brings 14 new coronavirus cases in our region

Vermont reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Three were in Bennington County, and two were in Chittenden County. Lamoille County, Orange County, Rutland County and Windham County each had one new case. For the three remaining cases, the county of residence hasn’t been determined yet. Of the Green Mountain State’s 1,350 cases, 1,137 people have recovered. Fifty-six Vermonters have died, but only one of those deaths has been within the last seven weeks.

Turning to our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County and Sullivan County each had one new infection. Their totals are now 99 and 38, respectively; each county has experienced one death. There were 18 new cases across the Granite State and two new deaths. New Hampshire has now had 6,203 cases, 5,251 people recovered and 398 deaths.

No health officials in our portion of New York’s North Country — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County — had any updates available Sunday.