Behind-the-scenes staff of live entertainment put spotlight on industry’s struggles

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Nearly six months after live music, theater and other events came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the employees who relied on them for a paycheck are seeking to bring attention to the situation.

A nationwide event called the #RedAlertRESTART Day of Action had buildings in over 50 cities lit in red, with the hope that it raises public awareness of the financial struggles facing the live events industry.

In Vermont, well-known venues took part in the event including the Flynn Center, Nectars, Arts Riot, the Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington City Arts, Higher Ground, and the Double E Performance Center.

Josh Rowe, a lighting technician who has toured with several bands and worked at the Flynn Center, helped lead the effort locally.

“In our lives, our goal is to not be seen by people, so people normally don’t think about all of us that work behind-the-scenes to make it happen, so now we’re trying to make sure people are aware we’re here and that we’re struggling,” Rowe said.

Rowe and a group of colleagues also held a ‘roadcase push and stand in’ at Burlington City Hall to bring awareness to the issue and call on Congress to pass the RESTART Act, as well as extend financial assistance to unemployed workers.

Jason Liggett is also a lighting technician, and started his career in Burlington. For the last five years, he’s worked behind-the-scenes on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’. The show was forced to pivot from its typical presentation at Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza due to the pandemic, instead finishing their most recent season from home.

“We were the first to go away, and we’re going to be the last to return safely,” Liggett said. “It’s very important that we all specifically look at this industry and understand how important the arts and entertainment are, and the people behind-the-scenes who create it.”