Three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday throughout our region

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 file photo, a health worker takes a blood sample for a COVID-19 antibody test in Los Angeles. An antibody test might show if you had COVID-19 in the recent past, which most experts think gives people some protection from the virus. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Vermont health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Two of them were in Chittenden County; the other was in Washington County. Vermont has now had 1,338 total cases, with 1,125 recoveries. Fifty-six people in the Green Mountain State have died from coronavirus complications during the pandemic, but there has only been one death since the last week of May.

In our New Hampshire coverage area — which is Grafton County and Sullivan County — there were no new infections. Grafton County has had 98 patients, while Sullivan County has had 37; one patient has died in each county. As a whole, New Hampshire has experienced 6,188 cases with 5,221 recoveries. There was one new death in the Granite State on Saturday for a total of 396.

Looking to our New York coverage area, Franklin County health experts reported no new patients on Saturday. There were no updates available from Clinton County or Essex County. The Clinton County Health Department will offer its next update on Monday, and that’s likely when the next official word from Essex County will arrive as well; their customary pattern during the pandemic has been to not offer new public information on weekends.