Coronavirus Tracker: The outbreak in Vermont and New Hampshire

An outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus has reached all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and Virgin Islands.

A nationwide shortage of tests has made it difficult to know exactly how many confirmed cases there are. But here’s what we know so far about the outbreaks in Vermont and New Hampshire. The data is updated daily from the Vermont and New Hampshire health departments.

Vermont

123 Confirmed Cases 8 Deaths

New Hampshire

108 Confirmed Cases 1 Deaths

United States

54,453 Confirmed Cases 1,054 Deaths

What are the trends in confirmed cases?

Vermont health officials announced the state’s first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on March 7. As testing increased, the number of confirmed cases grew faster. The first deaths in Vermont were announced March 19. Six of the eight people have died so far were residents of a Burlington long-term care facility.

New Hampshire’s first case was announced March 3, after health officials learned the individual had attended a private event in White River Junction, Vermont, in late February. People who attended the event who were in close contact to the person were asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

How many people have been tested?

Testing for coronavirus in Vermont began the first week of March and proceeded slowly. It’s picked up considerably, in part because commercial labs are now conducting the tests as well. Still, a shortage of the means they have been limited to people who meet certain criteria.

As in Vermont, New Hampshire is only testing people who have symptoms, have had close contact with someone known to be infected or have traveled to countries with lots of infections. Commerical labs began testing in New Hampshire on March 9.



Where are the cases confirmed?