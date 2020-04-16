Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s lockdown will last “many more weeks” and warned Canadians if the economy is reopened too soon all the sacrifices they are making now might be for nothing because the country could see another peak in coronavirus cases.

Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada is still “a number of weeks away” from being able to start to reopen and urged Canadians to be patient.

He said once there is some reopening, there is going to be a need for rapid testing on a wide scale and extensive contact tracing for those who test positive.

Trudeau is also implementing a new guideline.

“If you’ve come back to Canada from abroad, as of today, we are strengthening measures. Now, if asymptomatic travelers cannot explain a credible quarantine plan, they will be required to quarantine in a hotel,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

For example, Trudeau says staying with elderly family members will not qualify as a credible plan. The new rule applies to all of Canada’s land, air and sea borders.

Canada is under restrictions similar to the stay-at-home orders in most of the U.S. No word on when those will end.