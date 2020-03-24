Two dozen Vermont National Guard members activated to set up temporary hospitals

More than two dozen soldiers from the Vermont National Guard have been activated to help set up temporary hospitals in the event of a surge in coronavirus patients.

The three temporary sites, or “medical surge facilities,” will be set up over the next three days. They will be used for patients who can be safely moved from a hospital, nursing home or other care facility to increase capacity for COVID-19 patients who need hospitalization.

The locations were selected because they are in areas with higher rates of COVID-19 cases that require hospital care:

Gutterson Fieldhouse on the UVM campus in Burlington;

Barre Municipal Auditorium in Barre;

Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center oin Sty.Albans.

More sites will be added as needed.

Brig. Gen. David Manfredi, director of the Vermont National Guard’s Joint Staff, said 25 soldiers were activated Monday to assist the state’s Medical Surge Task Force.

“We will also be providing medical personnel to assist the University of Vermont Medical Center in screening patients,” he said. “These efforts support the Department of Health to increase medical capacity.”

This story will be updated.