Two new presumed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire

Health experts in New Hampshire say the Granite State has what they believe are two new cases of the new coronavirus. The state Department of Health and Human Services says one of the new patients is a man from Grafton County. That man had contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient last Sunday morning at the Hope Bible Fellowship in West Lebanon.

This Sunday’s services are canceled. The church is working with state officials to find everyone who attended last Sunday’s service, as well as a coffee social immediately prior to it. Anyone who attended and has symptoms of a fever or a respiratory illness is being asked to self-quarantine at home through next Sunday, March 15.

New Hampshire officials say the other new patient is a man from Rockland County who recently traveled to Italy, one of the hotspots for the virus. Both patients have quarantined themselves at home and are waiting for confirmation from the CDC of their test results.

The Health Department is holding a news conference in Concord at 10:30 Sunday morning to offer an update on both cases.