Two coronavirus patients in Vermont have died; both were in their 80s

Two Vermonters who earlier tested positive for the coronavirus have died. Gov. Phil Scott shared this information during a news conference in Burlington Thursday night.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine added that both patients were very elderly. Levine said one patient was a man from Windsor County and the other patient was a woman living at Burlington Health & Rehab.

