UVM Medical Center tightens visitation policy amid coronavirus pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Vermont Medical Center is temporarily suspending visitation, restricting entrances, and screening everyone who enters its facilities and clinics amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new measures took effect Wednesday evening.

“The situation continues to evolve, but protecting our patients and staff remains our top priority,” said UVM Medical Center President Steve Leffler. “We understand these changes are unsettling for some, however they are critical given the seriousness of this pandemic.”

There are some exceptions to the policy outlined below:

Inpatient

One support person on Labor and Delivery.

One parent or support person for pediatric patients.

One visitor/support person escorting a patient undergoing same-day surgery or ambulatory care.

One consistent support person may be permitted in other rare circumstances such as for a patient with a cognitive impairment or disability who requires assistance to access care.

Visitation for patients in end of life care will be managed by their care team.

Outpatient

Visitors are not permitted to accompany patients to outpatient visits unless the patient requires support and assistance to access their appointment.

Pediatric patients may have one parent or support person for outpatient visits if they are properly screened.

Entrances to all UVM Medical Center buildings and clinics will be restricted. The hospital says everyone entering must be screened with a series of questions and clean their hands. Anyone with symptoms compatible to COVID-19 will not be allowed to visit.

There are two screening points from which acceptable visitors may enter: Main Entrance Level 2, Main Entrance Level 3 or the McClure Lobby on the main campus. At the Fanny Allen Campus, acceptable visitors may enter through a single entry point and screening location.