A thank you, not in words, but in lights.

On Thursday night, the Davis Center at the University of Vermont was lit up in blue to honor front line health care workers. Low energy LED lights are being used.

The lights were flipped on at 8 p.m., and it will be an everyday occurrence until the pandemic subsides.

The Davis Center may be the first building in Vermont to honor the true heroes of this global health crisis, but likely not the only one.