Vermont awaiting response from FEMA on request for 600 ventilators

Vermont has asked the Federal Federal Emergency Management Agency for 600 additional ventilators to respond to a potential surge in severe coronavirus cases.

Statistics show Vermont has more than 200 ventilators that would be used to help treat the sickest COVID-19 patients. The state is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 600 more, but no deliveries have occurred or been promised. FEMA has asked states to advise when they see a 72-hour critical need that will outstrip state capacity.

Meanwhile, the state is buying more than 450 ventilators. Current projections for other supplies could be exhausted in the coming weeks if the state sees a worst-case scenario. Projections for the best and most likely scenarios show the show the state should have adequate supplies.