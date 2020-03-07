Vermont Catholic Diocese taking precautions amid coronavirus threat

Catholic churches in Vermont are taking precautions to prevent the spread of germs, in the wake of the coronavirus.

In a notice on Friday, Bishop Christopher Coyne has requested all parishes temporarily suspend parishioners from receiving communion from the cup.

He’s also asking not to shake hands during the sign of the peace, and for people not to hold hands during the Lord’s Prayer.

Bishop Coyne also said pastors have been asked to regularly communicate to their parishioners that if someone is sick, he or she should stay home. The obligation to attend Mass in such cases has been lifted.