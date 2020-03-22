More COVID-19 cases at Burlington senior facility; total positive tests in Vermont now at 49

UVM Medical Center opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation Monday, one of numerous steps taken in Vermont to get a handle on the spread of coronavirus.

The Vermont Department of Health says the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state has risen to 49, an increase of 20 patients since Friday.

Seven of the 20 new patients are patients or residents at Burlington Health & Rehab, where a woman who tested positive for the virus died Thursday. Two Vermonters have died so far from the outbreak.

The state’s latest report says 978 Vermonters have been tested so far, and 288 people who may have been exposed via travel or close contact with a confirmed case are being monitored.