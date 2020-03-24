Vermont Dept. of Corrections staffer tests positive for COVID-19

NEWPORT, Vt. – A staffer employed at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Vermont Department of Corrections announced Monday.

The person last worked Tuesday, March 17. The department is gathering a list of people who had contact with the individual.

“The department is extending our support to this staff member in light of this news,” said Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker.

LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 was told this staff member did not have access to the secure portion of the facility where the inmate population is housed.

No inmates have tested positive.

Baker says all staff entering a correctional facility are screened for symptoms, including a fever. Staff who present with symptoms are sent home.