Vermont Foodbank & VT National Guard team up to distribute meals

In an effort to help ease the demand on community food shelves, the Vermont Foodbank and Vermont National Guard are teaming up to help give out meals.

Distribution begins Wednesday, with several more dates before the end of the month.

The guard will staff sites at state airports, where people in need can receive a seven-day supply of meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE’s) for each member of their home.

Wednesday, April 22 – Franklin County Airport (Highgate/Swanton)

Friday, April 24 – Rutland Southern VT Regional Airport (Clarendon)

Monday, April 27 – Hartness State Airport (Weathersfield/Springfield)

Tuesday, April 28 – William H. Morse State Airport (Bennington)

Wednesday, April 29 – Northeast Kingdom International Airport (Coventry/Newport)

All locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You’re advised to drive up, open your trunk, and the appropriate amount of food will be loaded in. If you’re ill, a family member or friend can pick up meals for you.