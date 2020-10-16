Vermont health officials probe virus outbreak linked to Montpelier rink

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health says it’s investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among members of youth and adult recreational hockey and Broomball teams in central Vermont.

Officials say the outbreak is linked to people who practiced or played at the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center in Montpelier earlier this month. So far, the Health Department has identified 18 cases among players and several close contacts and most are in adults. The department said it’s contract tracing team has been contacting anyone who may have been affected.

A pop-up testing site is being held on Saturday at the Barre Auditorium. The Health Department recommends people with direct links the teams, the Civic Center and their close contacts get tested.