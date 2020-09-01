Vermont investigating outbreak at Killington private party

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The Vermont Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases associated with people who attended a private party in Killington on Aug. 19.

The health department said Monday that so far, officials have identified 14 cases among people who attended the event at the Summit Lodge and their close contacts.

The state says Summit Lodge followed state protocols and guidance and has been a cooperative partner.

Contact tracing teams are working to reach more than 40 people who attended the party. People who have not been contacted are asked to call the Health Department.

A pop-up testing clinic is scheduled for Wednesday in Rutland.