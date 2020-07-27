Vermont’s four new COVID-19 cases Sunday push statewide total to 1,400

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford a volunteer participates in the vaccine trial in Oxford, England on July 7, 2020. (University of Oxford via AP)

Vermont has now had 1,400 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The four new cases reported Sunday pushed the Green Mountain State’s total to that level. Three of the new cases were in Chittenden County, and the fourth was in Bennington County. Nearly 1,200 of Vermont’s patients have recovered. Fifty-six Vermonters have died; the most recent death was reported on June 18.

Turning to our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had two new infections — pushing the county above the 100 mark to 101 — and Sullivan County did not have any. The Granite State as a whole had 23 new cases, but there were no new deaths. Among New Hampshire’s 6,436 cases, 5,438 people have recovered and 409 have died.

In New York’s North Country, health leaders in Clinton County and Essex County did not have case updates available Sunday. However, there was one from Franklin County; they have one new patient.