Virus outbreak linked to Hockey Rink grows to 30 cases

The list of people infected with coronavirus linked to an outbreak at a Montpelier hockey rink is continuing to grow. The Vermont Department of Health said Monday, the number of cases tied to adult and youth hockey leagues, and an adult broomball league is now at 30.

As a result, a pop-up testing clinic will open Thursday at the Barre Auditorium. Testing is for people who are not showing any symptoms, but had direct links to the teams and their close contacts.

The Central Vermont Medical Center will also be holding special testing clinics from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday at its Acute Respiratory Clinic on the Barre-Montpelier Road.