VT City Marathon reschedules to next year

The Vermont City marathon originally rescheduled for this fall, has been cancelled.

The RunVermont team made the announcement today saying a large event of this kind won’t be possible in late October, either.

The group is allowing those who have already registered, deferral options for their marathon fees.

They say that a deferral provides for 100 percent of the 2020 registration fee being applied to next year’s run or the marathon in 2022.



If runners aren’t going participate at all however, they can donate the fee to RunVermont youth programs and claim it on their 20-20 taxes.

Registered runners have until August to make a decision on what they’re going to do with their fees.