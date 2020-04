A new curfew is underway in the city of Plattsburgh. The mayor is asking everyone to stay home between the hours of 8pm and 6am. He's also asking anyone who does leave their home to wear a mask or some kind of scarf that will keep their face covered.

"A lot of people are going to accuse me of doing too much too soon, but I'd rather do that than too little too late," said Mayor Colin Read. "Especially when lives are at stake."