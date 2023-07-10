Flood watches and warnings are in place across northern New York, all of Vermont, and New Hampshire. Heavy rain is continuing to push through this morning with washed out roads, closures and detours, and there’s more on the way with the greatest risk for flash flooding extending up and down the Champlain Valley.

Our afternoon will feature more widespread flooding and moderate to heavy rain. Highs will manage the mid 70s with high humidity and light easterly winds. It will be a very humid day with lots to monitor on local waterways. Please remain extra vigilant and weather aware as the day presses on.

These are the rivers we are watching very closely through midweek. These waterways will likely crest Tuesday morning through early Wednesday with minor to moderate flooding possible. Remember to never cross flooded roadways because you never know the integrity of the road underneath the flood waters.

Additional rainfall totals will average 1 to 4 inches or more with flooding problems persisting through at least midweek. Make sure you are taking the proper precautions to avoid flooded roadways.