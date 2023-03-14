Our late season Nor’easter continues to bear down on the North Country, Upper Valley, and southern Vermont with some heavy, wet snow this morning. Roadways are a mess and likely will remain that way through the entirety of our winter weather alerts which extend into Wednesday morning.

The morning snow begins to mix with a little bit of rain in the Champlain Valley to the Connecticut River Valley as highs top out in the lower to middle 30s. That mix will eat into snowfall totals a little bit, but will also contribute to a heavier clean up. Make sure you’re taking frequent breaks while shoveling, snow blowing, etc.

Snow showers will continue overnight through Wednesday with gusty north winds in excess of 40+ mph. The heavy, wet snow and blustery conditions will lead to isolated/scattered power outages especially in southern Vermont and across the mountains.

Snowfall totals will average 4-8″ in the Champlain Valley, Northeast Kingdom, and up and down the Connecticut River Valley. 8-12″ of snow is likely through much of northern New York and into New Hampshire. Lastly, 1 to 2 feet is forecast for the Adirondacks, Greens, Whites, and much of southern Vermont and New Hampshire.