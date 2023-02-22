Our latest clipper system continues to pass us by this morning with leftover mountain snow showers and slippery stretches. Take it slow and bundle up this morning as temps have landed in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Keep the winter gear on hand for later today too as winter weather alerts get set into motion.

The afternoon will feature increasing clouds, highs near 30 degrees, and dry weather. It isn’t until late this afternoon that snow begins to arrive in southern Vermont. The snow spreads north by the evening and turns heaviest overnight. Travel will be very dangerous overnight.

Treacherous travel continues into Thursday morning as roads are expected to be snow covered and icy. The wintry precipitation will take a breather by lunch time with highs rebounding to near 30 degrees. However, a secondary low pressure system will roll through late Thursday into Friday with an additional light wintry precipitation including a few snow squalls.

Overall snowfall totals will average 8-12″ across the North Country with a solid 4-8″ for the Upper Valley to southern Vermont and New Hampshire.