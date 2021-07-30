UPDATE: Injured helicopter pilot walks away from crash on Colchester Causeway

A helicopter pilot is recovering at UVM Medical Center from minor to moderate injuries. The chopper he was flying crashed on the Colchester Causeway just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. Even though he was hurt, he was still able to walk away under his own power.

Crews were dismantling the helicopter’s charred chassis Friday evening so that it could be removed from the gravel bike path. It went down about a mile and a half north of the nearest Colchester parking area.

“The helicopter was actively burning when we arrived,” Colchester Fire Department Assistant Chief Seth Lasker said. “The pilot actually was able to extricate himself from the wreckage and was walking towards us when we arrived.”

The pilot’s name wasn’t available late Friday night. According to Assistant Chief Lasker, he was the only person on board. There’s no indication yet of what part, or parts, of the pilot’s body may be hurt.

Burlington International Airport interim aviation director Nic Longo said the helicopter in question was a small, regular-fuel chopper that Burlington-based company Beta Technologies operated out of BTV every day. He wasn’t sure if it was going to or coming from the airport at the time of the crash.

Both Lasker and Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen told us mechanical problems were the likely cause. “I mean, obviously, it’s very early — but it’s looking like it was a mechanical issue, but again, it’s way, way too early to tell,” Lasker said.

Quite a few people were on the causeway at the time. None of them were hurt, but investigators don’t know yet if any of them saw what happened.

“In fact, we had about 30 or so people waiting on the north side of the crash to exit the causeway,” Lasker said. “We didn’t get a chance to interview any of those folks.”

The Colchester P.D. has reached out to Beta Technologies. In a statement, a company spokesperson wrote that the the pilot, a certified flight instructor, “executed a precautionary emergency landing” on the causeway. Beta Technologies is investigating the cause, and they won’t be the only ones.

“The (National Transportation Safety Board) is interested in this and has been consulted,” Assistant Chief Lasker said. “We’re waiting on word from them as to how we’re going to proceed.”

The crash, and the resulting fire, also damaged the helicopter so badly that its make and model are unknown. The NTSB, the FAA or both may be able to help determine that.