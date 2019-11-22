Hen of the Wood to reopen after August fire

Hen of the Wood will re-open Friday night. The popular Burlington restaurant has been closed for three months following a fire. Guests next door at Hotel Vermont were also evacuated.

Luckily, the flames were contained and no one was hurt in the fire. Other than some minor dry wall damage, the restaurant was not harmed. Repairs needed to be made to its ventilation system. In the meantime, staff have been busy preparing for the reopening, cleaning and filling orders.

“It sort of feels like you’re waking back up after hibernating,” said general manager, Tatiana Bruno. “We missed you, we felt your love while we were away. We just want you to come in and have the space be warm again.”

Friday, evening, Hen of the Wood will bring back $1 oysters from 4-5 p.m. From there, it will resume normal business hours.