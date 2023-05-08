(WTAJ) — Each May, we celebrate those who educate our children through Teacher Appreciation Week. For many, that means doughnuts in the break room or a thoughtful batch of cards from students, but some retailers are looking to recognize retailers outside of campus.

The following places will offer discounts for teachers across the country:

Applebees – free appetizer with purchase of any entrée and valid ID (May 1-May 13 at participating locations)

Great Wolf Lodge – Up to 40% off when using code TEACHER. Must be booked by May 14, dates include May 10 – Sept. 21

Firehouse Subs – Teachers throughout the U.S. can get a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink with a valid ID badge. (May 8-12)

Sonic is offering teachers using the company’s app a free cheeseburger with additional purchase for those in their Teachers’ Circle reward program.

Staples Teachers get $30 back in rewards when they spend $100 or more (May 7-13) $15 off signs, banners and posters when you spend $75 or more (May 1-27) $10 off document printing when you spend $40 or more (May 1-27)

Subway – Chance to win free Subway sandwiches online. Teachers and nurses can visit Subway’s website between daily May 8 through May 12 at 9 a.m. EST for a chance to win one of 2,000 free subs daily. The promotion is also available to nurses.

Target – Circle members with a valid Teacher ID can receive 10% off qualifying store purchases through May 13

This year, Teacher Appreciation Week runs from Saturday, May 6 through Friday, May 12. National Teacher Appreciation Day is celebrated on Tuesday, May 7 this year.