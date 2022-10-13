(The Hill) — Americans on Social Security will see a nearly 9 percent in monthly payments next year after the Social Security Administration announced the largest a cost of living adjustment in decades.

The Social Security Administration announced the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) would be 8.7% on Thursday morning. It’s the highest in decades, since payments were increased 11.2% in 1981.

Last year, the COLA was 5.9%. This year, the Social Security Administration said such a big bump was necessary this year to keep up with the pace of inflation.

All 66 million Social Security recipients will see the same percentage increase in their payments, regardless of how big their current benefit is or how much money they have coming in from other income sources.

Beneficiaries will see their first bigger check in January 2023. The exact date depends on the recipient’s birthday.

Millions of senior citizens will also be saving money next year thanks to a 3% decrease in monthly Medicare Part B premiums. That comes out to a $5.20 monthly savings for most people, according to the Associated Press.

The Labor Department is set to release data on consumer prices from September on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre said a COLA increase would allow Americans on Social Security to get ahead of inflation.

“This means that seniors will have a chance to get ahead of inflation, due to the rare combination of rising benefits and falling premiums. We will put more money in their pockets and provide them with a little extra breathing room,” she said.

She also took a stab at Republicans, mentioning Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) tax plan that includes sunset provisions to such programs. Scott’s plan is not widely endorsed by other Republicans.

“MAGA Republicans in Congress continue to threaten Social Security and Medicare – proposing to put them on the chopping block every five years, threatening benefits, and to change eligibility,” Jean-Pierre said.

“If Republicans in Congress have their way, seniors will pay more for prescription drugs and their Social Security benefits will never be secure. The President has a different approach – one that continues the progress we’ve made and saves seniors money,” she added.

Persistently high inflation has plagued Democrats and affected President Joe Biden’s approval rating, and economists are expecting the consumer price index to have increased by 0.2 percent in September.