High Schoolers create a virtual spirit week to spread unity

VERGENNES, VT- With schools closed for the rest of the year, many students are still trying to get used to remote learning.

A group of high school girls wanted to add a little excitement and creativity to this new normal.

Sydney Adreon, 15, a freshman at Rice Memorial High School, and her friends, Jasmine, 15, and Kaitlyn Little, 16, a freshman and sophomore at Vergennes Union High School, started something to show school spirit and spread positivity in a virtual way.

“We wanted to bring something out that everyone can do,” said Adreon.

The three created a virtual spirit week to help uplift students and their families and take their minds off of the coronavirus.

“I think it’s important to be positive during this time and this just helps in a lighthearted way of something not even really related to it, just something that everyone can do differently,” said Kaitlyn.

Each day of the week has a different theme that people can dress up for. Through their Facebook group and Twitter called #vtwegotthis, the girls are encouraging people to participate by posting pictures.

“We don’t care about our followers. We are just trying to use social media to post the positive and seeing photos and learning new things about each other creates a connection,” said Jasmine.

The three have been following the stay at home order together and hope the spirit week will spread unity during this uncertain time.

“I know a lot of people are like, wow we’re wearing the same thing that’s so cool, and they learn about someone and they realize that they’re not that different and that everyone’s feeling the same things,” said Adreon.

They said what started as a small idea quickly became something bigger than they could have imagined. Their message has spread across the country and even across the world.

“At first we thought it was not a big deal until it started to spread, and it became something that really started to hit home,” said Kaitlyn.

Jasmine said they have seen the spirit spread in Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, New jersey, and even in Germany.

On Monday (3/30) the theme was school spirit day. On Tuesday it was dress like your favorite holiday. On Wednesday it was sports or hobby day. The spirit week will continue with Thursday’s (4/2) spirit day being throwback Thursday and Friday is formal Friday.