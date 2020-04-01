Historic number of Vermonters file for unemployment during pandemic

In the past two and a half weeks, the Department of Labor said it’s filed more unemployment claims than they typically do in a year’s time. With thousands of Vermonters trying to file at once, it’s created a lot of stress and frustration.

“Vermont just like many other states has seen an increase that is unprecedented,” said Michael Harrington, interim commissioner of the Dept. of Labor.

Harrington said the department has never seen this kind of an influx during such a short period of time. Nearly 15,000 Vermonters have applied for initial benefits as a result of the crisis. It’s put a strain on the already aging system but he says they’re working to manage the long back-ups.

“We’ve doubled and tripled staff in our call center, we’ve set up supplementary lines, we’re also providing many of our forms online as well,” Harrington said.

Still, some call the entire process unnerving.

“Trying to get a hold of someone is like a lottery game,” one Burlingtonian said. “Not having connection to unemployment does feel isolating, I sat at my computer for 2-3 hours just refreshing and trying to submit the form.”

For many, filing for jobless benefits is something they’ve never had to do before.

“It’s so blindsiding going into work and not having a job 2 days later.”

Harrington said while it may take time, he promises everyone who is eligible will receive their benefits.

“Just because you’re delayed on filing doesn’t mean you will miss out on benefits,” Harrington said. “If you can’t get through on Monday but you can get through on Thursday, that’s not going to delay you getting your benefits”

Benefits are issued between 6 and 14 days after people file their weekly claim. The department wants to remind people to be patient as they try to navigate these unprecedented times, too.