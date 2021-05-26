Hitting it out of the park! Fans can expect a season full of fun from the Lake Monsters

Baseball is back at Centennial Field! Even though there are a number of changes with the team, one thing will remain the same, fans can expect games filled with family fun.

The Monsters are prepping for their first season in the Futures League. Previously, the Monsters were a minor league affiliate with the Oakland Athletics.

The players are going to be wearing the same uniforms, same logo and the most important thing is Champ is still going to be dancing on the dugout.

The Lake Monsters home opener will be Saturday, May 29th vs. the Norwich Sea Unicorns. Highlights from the home schedule include 25-cent “Hot Dog Hysterias” on July 8th, July 27th and August 11th. There will be post-game fireworks shows July 17th and August 7th. More promotions for the games will be announced at a later date.