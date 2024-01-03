ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul spoke today at Watervliet Elementary School regarding a new reading plan that will be a part of her “State of the State” proposal. The plan, titled “Back to Basics Reading Plan,” will aim to give teachers all the resources necessary to combat illiteracy, and focus on phonics, decoding, vocabulary, and comprehension.

Hochul announced her first proposal on Tuesday. She spoke on affordability in the new budget. A full video including the entire press conference is available above.