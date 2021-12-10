In recent weeks, some Vermont and New York leaders have suggested at-home COVID-19 testing is the key to keeping the Omicron variant under control.

In a month filled with holiday gatherings, those tests appear to be flying off she shelf.

A pharmacist at a CVS in Colchester said their store bought 500 tests on Friday, and they were gone within 48 hours. A cashier at Walgreens in Essex Junction said at-home tests are their hottest item, and people often purchase several at a time.

Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease expert at UVM Medical Center, explained the pros and cons of getting tested this way.

“I think it’s likely that more and more people are going to be using the home tests to get a sense of whether its safe to go to that Christmas party or New Years party and that’s great,” Dr. Lahey said. “It’s a nice way to prevent transmission, but the tolerable downside is that it makes it a little bit harder for the state to know exactly how many cases are happening.”

Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak announced earlier this week that health insurers are now required to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests. He said demand for testing in general is high.

“Just to give you a sense of the scope, we did about 78,000 tests last week, so more than 10 percent of the Vermont population got tested in one week,” Pieciak said. “That’s not the first time that’s happened.”

Earlier this week, Governor Phil Scott said it’s important to adapt to that demand.

“Vermont has led the nation in testing, but we must continue to adapt and improve our strategies as we move forward,” Governor Scott said. “At home tests will increasingly be an effective and widely used tool for managing the virus, and expanding access is a priority for my team.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer is also making a push to expand the availability and affordability of the tests in New York.

“I am asking for the feds to send a surge of these to New York CHCs and their mobile sites where they should come at no cost. We should be arming the public with at-home tests to stay ahead of this variant into the winter,” Senator Schumer said.