South Burlington, VT- As Thanksgiving approaches, officials from the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport have been on the ground all day to ensure flights remain on schedule.

Crews have cleared the runway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the snow fell overnight.

Departing flights from BTV today include destinations to New York, Chicago, and Newark.

As of Wednesday morning, most flights departing from Burlington were on time.

Jeff Bartley, the Director of Innovation and Marketing for the airport, is optimistic that the recent weather won’t impact the majority of flights.

Bartley said, “With the snowstorm last night, our maintenance team, our facility team started last night, early evening making sure our runways were cleared, our taxiways are cleared, heritage aviation is going full blast with a de-icer machine, so we’re doing everything we can to get passengers out on time so they can enjoy their holiday.”

A link for a full list of updated travel times can be found here.

Airport officials encourage people to arrive at least two hours before takeoff.