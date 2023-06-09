Burlington, VT – Since 2020, Burlington has led the state’s effort to end the homelessness crisis, as they have funded the creation of 90 new low barrier shelter beds.

Just days ago, Burlington leaders announced the city’s plans to help accommodate those being pushed out of hotels and motels and onto the street. On Friday, the city announced the Chittenden County homeless alliance has backed a piece of that plan.

Burlington officials sent in a letter of interest to the state’s Agency of Human Services last week, outlining their three-pronged plan to address the exit of 194 people in the county from the motel voucher program. It is awaiting state approval.

A piece of the three-pronged puzzle is to push the state to extend Vermont’s second hotel voucher deadline from July 28th to February, according to Mayor Miro Weinberger.

“With a commitment from the alliance to focus all of its resources on housing the 165 high-need households that are expected to lose their housing currently at the end of July,” he said.

The city has also proposed to staff a 50-bed overnight shelter in a state-owned building along Cherry Street, which would serve as a 75-person shelter during the day.

Sarah Russell, the city’s special assistant to end homelessness, says the building is going through inspections right now.

“It is expected to operate until the adverse weather conditions go back into effect in early December,” Russell said. “Due to overtaxed community agencies and a lack of staffing capacity, the city has considered working with a staffing agency to ensure safe ratios between staff and guests on site.”

In the meantime, Burlington is already seeing the impact of more than 190 houseless individuals hitting the streets once again, especially at the city’s largest food service program.

“We are seeing around 200 people daily just in our grocery part of our building where people are coming once a week to pick up groceries from our shelves,” said Feeding Chittenden’s Food Service Manager Midhat Hadzic.

In 2020, the Queen City implemented the Community Resource Center, a day shelter located at Feeding Chittenden, and Hadzic said they prepared for the exodus.

“We were in the loop, of course we knew unfortunately this was going to happen,” he said. “So, we started with making sure our shelves are stocked and we have enough food in our warehouse.”

Feeding Chittenden relies mostly on food rescue from local supermarkets and help from the Vermont Foodbank, but with the influx, Hadzic says the current number of daily donations aren’t sufficient.

For those coming into the Old North End location every day, fighting for their health and safety needs, the longtime Feeding Chittenden staffer says people aren’t giving up.

“No hopelessness, resilience definitely,” he said.

Feeding Chittenden also said there was an increase in newcomers even before the motel exits, as the overall housing crisis and inflation hit the community hard.

If you are looking to help out, you can find out how to do that here.