‘Hops for Hope’ 5k goes Virtual

ANOTHER ANNUAL RACE HAS GONE VIRTUAL IN THE MIDST OF THE PANDEMIC.

‘HOPS FOR HOPE’, A 5K RUN AND WALK TO BENEFIT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY WILL NOW BE TAKING PLACE OVER THE COURSE OF A FEW WEEKS.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR HEATHER WINTHER SAYS NOW MORE THAN EVER IT IS IMPORTANT TO SUPPORT CANCER ORGANIZATIONS.

“It’s also important for us that the programs of ours that were paused due to the pandemic can ensure safety, can safely restart, when it’s acceptable, but there’s going to be new funding needed to make sure that we meet all local and state guidelines to protect the people.”

BECAUSE OF THE VIRTUAL COMPONENT, WINTHER ENCOURAGES FOLKS TO GET INVOLVED ANY WAY THEY CAN FROM RUNNING TO WALKING OR EVEN ROLLING. IF YOU ARE NOT ABLE TO PARTICIPATE, YOU CAN ALWAYS SUPPORT AN INDIVIDUAL OR A TEAM OR EVEN DONATE A PRIZE.

TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE ‘HOPS FOR HOPE’ VIRTUAL 5K, YOU CAN HEAD OVER TO THEIR WEBSITE AT https://www.facebook.com/HopsforHope/