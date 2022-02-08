Underhill, VT — A horse after died after it crashed with a car early Tuesday on Pleasant Valley Road in Underhill

Vermont State Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Lap Run Road. There were no injuries to humans reported but the horse passed away. The vehicle involved, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz, sustained damage to the front end and the roof.

The horse’s owner assisted with removing the horse’s body from the road. VSP received assistance from Notch Road Auto and the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department.