Happy Friday! Temperatures are in the 50s/60s this morning alongside a few clouds and hazy skies. It’s also a dry morning we have underway with light northerly breezes of 5-10 mph. Before heading out the door today you will want to make sure you are dressing in lighter clothing to counteract the heat, but you’ll also want to have the umbrella on standby.

A low pressure system will scoot south along the New England coast for the afternoon which will help to increase the cloud cover, humidity, and our precipitation chances. Temps will near 90 degrees again today before scattered showers/downpours and isolated thunderstorms become likely. Rainfall totals will average up to 1/4″ north and up to 1″+ farther south.

Skies will gradually clear as we move from Saturday morning into the afternoon with an overall much cooler weekend forecast. Temps will manage the low 70s Saturday and Sunday with continued sunshine through early Sunday afternoon.