House committee releases impeachment report, says Trump pressured Ukraine for election help

Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released an impeachment report that accuses President Donald J. Trump of misusing his office to solicit election help from Ukraine.

Read the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence report here

In a statement, the committee said “the evidence is clear” that Trump used the power of the presidency to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election.

“These investigations were designed to benefit his 2020 presidential reelection campaign,” the statement said.

This is a developing story.

