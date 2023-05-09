Montpelier, VT- The Vermont House of Representatives voted to pass a bill on Tuesday, that would establish a program meant to help Vermonters save for retirement.

Bill S.135, or ‘Vermont Saves‘, would require employers who don’t provide retirement plans to sign up for the program, and give their employees access to a retirement plan similar to a Roth IRA. According to State Treasurer Mike Pieciak, this would not come at no cost to the business.

Employees can opt our of the program if they choose to.

Pieciak says twelve other states have rolled out similar programs including Connecticut, New Jersey, Maine, and New York.

Because the program is a Roth IRA, participants would be able to withdraw their funds at any time without penalty.

Pieciak says the costs of the plan would be paid for by one-time investments made by participants, and small annual fees.

Now, the bill will head to Governor Phil Scott’s desk.