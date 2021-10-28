How can I enroll in health care through the Affordable Care Act?

The Department of Health and Human Services says more plans are available through its Marketplace than ever before.

(NEXSTAR) – Open enrollment for health insurance covered by the Affordable Care Act begins next week. HealthCare.gov will be offering plans starting Nov. 1 until Jan. 15.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, four out of five people can find health care coverage for $10 or less per month this year, with extra savings made available under the American Rescue Plan.

For the 2022 plan year, 213 insurers will offer coverage, an increase of 32 insurers compared to 2021. Eighteen states now have more insurers in 2022 plan year than 2021.

“We have also quadrupled the number of Navigators available to guide consumers through the sign-up process, and extended the Open Enrollment Period,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

A preview of the 2022 plans and prices is available at HealthCare.gov, where consumers can also compare find out of they are eligible for financial assistance.

“We encourage consumers who need health insurance, and those with current Marketplace coverage to browse quality plans available in their area, which can be done without creating an account or filling out the application,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said.

Beginning Nov. 1, enroll at HealthCare.gov and CuidadoDeSalud.gov, or call (800) 318-2596.